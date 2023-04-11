Investors must take note of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) performance last week, which was -4.65%.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock price up 2.95% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. NVTS’s price has ranged from $3.11 to $9.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.10%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 230 workers is very important to gauge.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.28. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. The third support level lies at $6.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 125,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,940 K while annual income is 74,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,350 K while its latest quarter income was -6,060 K.