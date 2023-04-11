Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) performance last week, which was -4.65%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Monday, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock price up 2.95% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. NVTS’s price has ranged from $3.11 to $9.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.10%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 230 workers is very important to gauge.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.28. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. The third support level lies at $6.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 125,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,940 K while annual income is 74,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,350 K while its latest quarter income was -6,060 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) with a beta value of 1.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) kicked off on Monday, down -0.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of...
Read more

Now that Arista Networks Inc.’s volume has hit 1.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) on Monday soared 2.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $159.85. Within...
Read more

A look at Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
On Monday, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) trading session started with 0.76% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.