Investors must take note of Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) performance last week, which was -6.86%.

On Thursday, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) trading session started at the price of On Thursday, before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. A 52-week range for NU has been $3.26 – $7.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.80%. With a float of $3.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6068 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 9.26%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) saw its 5-day average volume 15.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 26.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 50.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.53 in the near term. At $4.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.33. The third support level lies at $4.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are 4,609,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.99 billion. As of now, sales total 4,792 M while income totals -364,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,451 M while its last quarter net income were -297,610 K.