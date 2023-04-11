Investors must take note of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) performance last week, which was 15.09%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.78, soaring 9.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Within the past 52 weeks, TTI’s price has moved between $2.43 and $5.82.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -5.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 143.70%. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.52, operating margin of +4.12, and the pretax margin is +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 26,169. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 17,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $102,300. This insider now owns 1,722,450 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -27.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.15 in the near term. At $3.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. The third support level lies at $2.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 389.58 million based on 128,662K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 553,210 K and income totals 7,840 K. The company made 147,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.