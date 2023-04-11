Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) stock price up 2.04% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. JSPR’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $4.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.40%. With a float of $96.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.38 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 4,700,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,133,333 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,761,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $141,750. This insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4706. However, in the short run, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5433. Second resistance stands at $1.5867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3233.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 172.97 million, the company has a total of 109,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -37,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -13,211 K.