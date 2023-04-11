Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) posted a -5.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $2.98, up 2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. JMIA’s price has ranged from $2.79 to $10.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.80%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The firm has a total of 4484 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.29, operating margin of -103.31, and the pretax margin is -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.19. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.87.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 309.62 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 221,880 K while annual income is -237,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,480 K while its latest quarter income was -54,810 K.