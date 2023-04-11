KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) kicked off at the price of $50.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 10, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) opened at $49.00, higher 2.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.48 and dropped to $48.945 before settling in for the closing price of $49.31. Price fluctuations for KKR have ranged from $41.77 to $60.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.90% at the time writing. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4150 employees.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 295,108,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,600,000 shares at a rate of $38.83, taking the stock ownership to the 37 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 40,000 for $55.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,217,648. This insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to -20.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Looking closely at KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

There are currently 861,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,721 M according to its annual income of -841,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,529 M and its income totaled 100,470 K.