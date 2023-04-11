KMB (Kimberly-Clark Corporation) dropped -0.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) stock priced at $135.59, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.03 and dropped to $134.75 before settling in for the closing price of $136.49. KMB’s price has ranged from $108.74 to $144.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.80%. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.70 million.

The firm has a total of 44000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.83, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is +11.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,840,943. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,698 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 89,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for $137.17, making the entire transaction worth $283,801. This insider now owns 14,102 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 364.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 152.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB], we can find that recorded value of 1.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 73.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.73. The third major resistance level sits at $137.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.59.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.47 billion, the company has a total of 337,454K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,175 M while annual income is 1,934 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,964 M while its latest quarter income was 507,000 K.