Last month’s performance of -19.10% for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is certainly impressive

On April 10, 2023, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) opened at $1.64, lower -1.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.665 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Price fluctuations for PLBY have ranged from $1.63 to $12.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -187.30% at the time writing. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 64,030. In this transaction Former CFO of this company sold 30,326 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 664,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s CEO & President sold 15,124 for $2.08, making the entire transaction worth $31,413. This insider now owns 1,411,308 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$5.51. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2550, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8734. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6500 in the near term. At $1.6900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5600. The third support level lies at $1.5200 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

There are currently 73,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 266,930 K according to its annual income of -277,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,520 K and its income totaled -10,240 K.