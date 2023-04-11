Last month’s performance of -2.47% for The Western Union Company (WU) is certainly impressive

April 10, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) trading session started at the price of $11.04, that was 0.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.205 and dropped to $10.95 before settling in for the closing price of $11.03. A 52-week range for WU has been $10.07 – $19.97.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.00%. With a float of $370.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.40 million.

In an organization with 8900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of +20.19, and the pretax margin is +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Western Union Company stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Western Union Company (WU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, The Western Union Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.20. Second resistance stands at $11.33. The third major resistance level sits at $11.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.82. The third support level lies at $10.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are 374,422K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.08 billion. As of now, sales total 4,476 M while income totals 910,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,092 M while its last quarter net income were 249,400 K.