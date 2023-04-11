Last month’s performance of -2.86% for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) stock price up 0.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $39.08. OVV’s price has ranged from $32.26 to $63.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 164.80%. With a float of $241.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1744 employees.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 3,267,674. In this transaction EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of this company sold 70,424 shares at a rate of $46.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $45.62, making the entire transaction worth $136,860. This insider now owns 21,403 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.69% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ovintiv Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) saw its 5-day average volume 5.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 26.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.02 in the near term. At $40.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.37. The third support level lies at $37.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.64 billion, the company has a total of 243,123K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,464 M while annual income is 3,637 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,212 M while its latest quarter income was 1,335 M.