Last month’s performance of -20.14% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) stock priced at $7.04, down -2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.13 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. PDM’s price has ranged from $6.35 to $17.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.50%. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.42 million.

In an organization with 149 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.11, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 501,473. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 197,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,544. This insider now owns 45,762 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. However, in the short run, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.12. Second resistance stands at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $7.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. The third support level lies at $6.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 852.02 million, the company has a total of 123,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 563,770 K while annual income is 146,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,210 K while its latest quarter income was 75,570 K.

Newsletter

 

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $33.69, up 2.62% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Prologis Inc. (PLD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $121.94, soaring 0.81% from the previous trading day....
Read more

57.70% percent quarterly performance for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
April 10, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) trading session started at the price of $17.95, that was 0.99% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

