Last month’s performance of -24.22% for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is certainly impressive

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) kicked off on Thursday, down -3.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has traded in a range of $1.80-$4.65.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -10.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 107.10%. With a float of $203.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. The third support level lies at $3.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 741.20 million has total of 193,459K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 168,830 K in contrast with the sum of 15,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,100 K and last quarter income was 36,030 K.