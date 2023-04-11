Last month’s performance of -26.72% for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is certainly impressive

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.13, up 0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1328 and dropped to $0.126 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.40%. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.17 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.50, operating margin of -23.78, and the pretax margin is -26.12.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 736. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,672 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 40,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,493 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $12,359. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -26.12 while generating a return on equity of -58.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2097, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7387. However, in the short run, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1349. Second resistance stands at $0.1372. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1417. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1281, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1236. The third support level lies at $0.1213 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.71 million has total of 28,540K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,970 K in contrast with the sum of -2,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,429 K and last quarter income was -3,738 K.