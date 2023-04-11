Last month’s performance of -29.65% for Minim Inc. (MINM) is certainly impressive

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $0.0907, up 5.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.105 and dropped to $0.0903 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, MINM has traded in a range of $0.08-$0.76.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.70%. With a float of $24.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.56, operating margin of -29.72, and the pretax margin is -30.49.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Minim Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -30.72 while generating a return on equity of -66.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Minim Inc.’s (MINM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Minim Inc. (MINM)

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Minim Inc.’s (MINM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1713, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2434. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1070 in the near term. At $0.1133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0923, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0839. The third support level lies at $0.0776 if the price breaches the second support level.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.51 million has total of 47,188K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,620 K in contrast with the sum of -15,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,630 K and last quarter income was -4,520 K.