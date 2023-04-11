Last month’s performance of -54.68% for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is certainly impressive

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $1.27, up 1.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.2101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has traded in a range of $1.07-$7.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.70%. With a float of $220.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1247 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 14,445. In this transaction President, Powered & Energy of this company sold 9,535 shares at a rate of $1.51, taking the stock ownership to the 317,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,192 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $13,925. This insider now owns 211,581 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

The latest stats from [Proterra Inc., PTRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.03 million was inferior to 2.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2614, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8087. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3466. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3932. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1668. The third support level lies at $1.1235 if the price breaches the second support level.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 292.13 million has total of 226,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 309,360 K in contrast with the sum of -237,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,000 K and last quarter income was -80,990 K.