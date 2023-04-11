Last month’s performance of 9.57% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is certainly impressive

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) on Monday soared 4.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $113.13. Within the past 52 weeks, CBRL’s price has moved between $81.87 and $126.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.00%. With a float of $21.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73000 workers is very important to gauge.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.34% during the next five years compared to -7.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)

The latest stats from [Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., CBRL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was inferior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s (CBRL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $120.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.31. The third major resistance level sits at $125.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.87. The third support level lies at $108.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.62 billion based on 22,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,268 M and income totals 131,880 K. The company made 933,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.