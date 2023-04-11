Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) to new highs

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) kicked off on Thursday, up 4.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.81. Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has traded in a range of $6.51-$41.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.80%. With a float of $49.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 262 employees.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.46%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 884,512. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 29,048 shares at a rate of $30.45, taking the stock ownership to the 6,997,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for $30.37, making the entire transaction worth $3,037,000. This insider now owns 7,026,350 shares in total.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Looking closely at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMLX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.17. However, in the short run, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.76. Second resistance stands at $30.46. The third major resistance level sits at $31.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.35.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.86 billion has total of 66,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,230 K in contrast with the sum of -198,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,890 K and last quarter income was -42,700 K.