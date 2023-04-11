Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) to new highs

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) kicked off on Monday, up 4.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.10. Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has traded in a range of $8.75-$20.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.70%. With a float of $166.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 172. In this transaction member of a group that is 10% of this company bought 11 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,203,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP & CONTROLLER sold 1,002 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $18,577. This insider now owns 71,369 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Looking closely at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 59.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.96. However, in the short run, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.15. Second resistance stands at $17.49. The third major resistance level sits at $18.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.19.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.19 billion has total of 194,792K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,823 M in contrast with the sum of -1,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 472,660 K and last quarter income was 13,730 K.