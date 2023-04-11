Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nikola Corporation (NKLA) to new highs

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $1.23, down -2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has traded in a range of $1.15-$9.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.50%. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $488.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -251.96, operating margin of -1427.45, and the pretax margin is -1502.35.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 58,847. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 27,863 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 849,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s President, Energy sold 1,291 for $2.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,727. This insider now owns 349,591 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1543.02 while generating a return on equity of -128.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.05 million, its volume of 17.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5469. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2300 in the near term. At $1.2700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0900.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 687.27 million has total of 592,435K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of -784,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,560 K and last quarter income was -222,070 K.