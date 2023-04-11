Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to new highs

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $73.85, soaring 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.62 and dropped to $73.42 before settling in for the closing price of $73.85. Within the past 52 weeks, WPC’s price has moved between $67.76 and $89.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.50%. With a float of $205.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.56, operating margin of +53.22, and the pretax margin is +42.34.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 16,812. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $84.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,266 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +40.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 247.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Looking closely at W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.54. However, in the short run, W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.01. Second resistance stands at $75.42. The third major resistance level sits at $76.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.61.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.85 billion based on 210,622K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,479 M and income totals 599,140 K. The company made 402,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 209,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.