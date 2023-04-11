Search
Steve Mayer
Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) posted a -3.70% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

April 10, 2023, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) trading session started at the price of $0.298, that was -7.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.275 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for ZEV has been $0.25 – $4.93.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 110.60%. With a float of $42.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 268 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -53.68, operating margin of -299.41, and the pretax margin is +62.14.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,430,130. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,300,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,571,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,199,038. This insider now owns 8,871,903 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +62.14 while generating a return on equity of 38.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5415, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5008. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2923 in the near term. At $0.3086, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3173. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2673, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2586. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2423.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

There are 113,049K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.48 million. As of now, sales total 24,410 K while income totals 15,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,330 K while its last quarter net income were -8,580 K.

Newsletter

 

