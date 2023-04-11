LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) volume exceeds 1.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock price up 4.46% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. LPSN’s price has ranged from $3.57 to $26.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.70%. With a float of $70.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1301 employees.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 19,176. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,319 shares at a rate of $4.44, taking the stock ownership to the 394,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,780 for $4.44, making the entire transaction worth $7,903. This insider now owns 194,933 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -52.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LivePerson Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Looking closely at LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. However, in the short run, LivePerson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.77. Second resistance stands at $4.86. The third major resistance level sits at $5.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.28.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 335.23 million, the company has a total of 75,871K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 514,800 K while annual income is -225,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 122,480 K while its latest quarter income was -41,720 K.