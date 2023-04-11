Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,130 K

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.665, soaring 1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.72 and dropped to $5.45 before settling in for the closing price of $5.66. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZR’s price has moved between $3.91 and $14.94.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -82.10%. With a float of $235.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.45 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.06, operating margin of -1087.04, and the pretax margin is -1094.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 67,281. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,109 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 55,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,953 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $52,910. This insider now owns 39,569 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.35. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.81. Second resistance stands at $5.90. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.27.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.19 billion based on 369,265K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40,700 K and income totals -445,940 K. The company made 11,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -144,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.