Masco Corporation (MAS) is expecting -4.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 10, 2023, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) trading session started at the price of $46.90, that was 1.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.93 and dropped to $46.77 before settling in for the closing price of $47.04. A 52-week range for MAS has been $42.33 – $58.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.40%. With a float of $224.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.26, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Masco Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,808,017. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 33,947 shares at a rate of $53.26, taking the stock ownership to the 200,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,203 for $55.63, making the entire transaction worth $3,849,588. This insider now owns 258,085 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.67) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.53% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Masco Corporation (MAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Looking closely at Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.54. However, in the short run, Masco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.04. Second resistance stands at $48.56. The third major resistance level sits at $49.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.72.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

There are 225,396K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.79 billion. As of now, sales total 8,680 M while income totals 844,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,923 M while its last quarter net income were 115,000 K.