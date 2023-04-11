Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.22% last month.

On April 10, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) opened at $0.1748, higher 7.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1855 and dropped to $0.161 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for MOBQ have ranged from $0.13 to $2.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 61.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3136, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9726. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1913 in the near term. At $0.2007, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2158. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1668, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1517. The third support level lies at $0.1423 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

There are currently 17,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,670 K according to its annual income of -34,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 800 K and its income totaled -2,271 K.