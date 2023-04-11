Neogen Corporation (NEOG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.59%

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) on Monday soared 1.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.11. Within the past 52 weeks, NEOG’s price has moved between $10.49 and $31.83.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.30%. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2108 employees.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 44,775. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $58,150. This insider now owns 32,722 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Latest Financial update

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.46 in the near term. At $17.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.69. The third support level lies at $16.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.85 billion based on 216,221K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 527,160 K and income totals 48,310 K. The company made 218,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.