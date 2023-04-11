NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) kicked off at the price of $15.25: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 10, 2023, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) opened at $14.58, higher 2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.315 and dropped to $14.55 before settling in for the closing price of $14.91. Price fluctuations for NEO have ranged from $6.00 to $19.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.20% at the time writing. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.70 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.80. The third major resistance level sits at $16.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.00.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

There are currently 127,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 509,730 K according to its annual income of -144,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 138,710 K and its income totaled -22,690 K.