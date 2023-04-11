No matter how cynical the overall market is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.00%

On April 10, 2023, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) opened at $27.10, higher 8.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.9694 and dropped to $26.55 before settling in for the closing price of $27.53. Price fluctuations for AEHR have ranged from $6.71 to $40.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 21.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 493.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 846,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $28.21, taking the stock ownership to the 59,668 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,000,000. This insider now owns 569,064 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 175.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.98 in the near term. At $32.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.14.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are currently 27,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 826.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,830 K according to its annual income of 9,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,210 K and its income totaled 4,130 K.