No matter how cynical the overall market is AEye Inc. (LIDR) performance over the last week is recorded -19.95%

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) stock priced at $0.24, up 4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.252 and dropped to $0.2307 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. LIDR’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -60.30%. With a float of $144.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.43, operating margin of -2709.30, and the pretax margin is -2705.13.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 794. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,035. This insider now owns 27,514 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2706.72 while generating a return on equity of -75.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AEye Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5310, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1159. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2591 in the near term. At $0.2662, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2804. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2378, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2236. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2165.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.71 million, the company has a total of 168,762K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,650 K while annual income is -98,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,090 K while its latest quarter income was -23,740 K.