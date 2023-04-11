No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.20%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) on Monday plunged -2.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.52. Within the past 52 weeks, BXMT’s price has moved between $16.95 and $32.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 20.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.30%. With a float of $168.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.62 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 178,067. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 127,348 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $18.86, making the entire transaction worth $942,970. This insider now owns 468,455 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Looking closely at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.63. However, in the short run, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.49. Second resistance stands at $17.87. The third major resistance level sits at $18.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.98 billion based on 172,284K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,339 M and income totals 248,640 K. The company made 462,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -47,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.