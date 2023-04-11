No matter how cynical the overall market is Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) performance over the last week is recorded -7.54%

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) on Monday soared 1.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $41.80. Within the past 52 weeks, CARR’s price has moved between $33.10 and $49.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 119.60%. With a float of $826.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 933,445. In this transaction Senior VP & CHRO of this company sold 20,538 shares at a rate of $45.45, taking the stock ownership to the 48,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s President, HVAC sold 213,353 for $45.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,665,446. This insider now owns 97,285 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) saw its 5-day average volume 5.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.59 in the near term. At $42.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.91.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.57 billion based on 834,951K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,421 M and income totals 3,534 M. The company made 5,105 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 270,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.