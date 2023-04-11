No matter how cynical the overall market is, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded -6.80%

On April 10, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $0.3999, higher 1.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4324 and dropped to $0.3975 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for WISH have ranged from $0.36 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $583.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

The firm has a total of 886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.81, operating margin of -62.91, and the pretax margin is -66.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -66.55 while generating a return on equity of -59.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], we can find that recorded value of 16.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 30.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5436, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8982. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4328. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4677. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3802. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3630.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are currently 695,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 273.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 571,000 K according to its annual income of -384,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,000 K and its income totaled -110,000 K.