Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded -6.80%

Markets

On April 10, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $0.3999, higher 1.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4324 and dropped to $0.3975 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for WISH have ranged from $0.36 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $583.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

The firm has a total of 886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.81, operating margin of -62.91, and the pretax margin is -66.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -66.55 while generating a return on equity of -59.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], we can find that recorded value of 16.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 30.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5436, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8982. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4328. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4677. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3802. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3630.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are currently 695,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 273.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 571,000 K according to its annual income of -384,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,000 K and its income totaled -110,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

63.17% percent quarterly performance for AppLovin Corporation (APP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.45, soaring 0.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is -27.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
April 10, 2023, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) trading session started at the price of $0.7166, that was -14.73% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is AEye Inc. (LIDR) performance over the last week is recorded -19.95%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) stock priced at $0.24, up 4.05% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.