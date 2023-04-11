Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Datadog Inc. (DDOG) performance over the last week is recorded -8.97%

On April 10, 2023, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) opened at $64.95, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.20 and dropped to $62.81 before settling in for the closing price of $65.83. Price fluctuations for DDOG have ranged from $61.34 to $145.19 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 75.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -136.90% at the time writing. With a float of $263.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.38 million.

In an organization with 4800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.25, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is -2.27.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 4,979,293. In this transaction President & CTO of this company sold 71,364 shares at a rate of $69.77, taking the stock ownership to the 201,623 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President & CTO sold 71,364 for $66.09, making the entire transaction worth $4,716,140. This insider now owns 201,623 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -2.99 while generating a return on equity of -4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.74% during the next five years compared to 110.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc. (DDOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.30. However, in the short run, Datadog Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.29. Second resistance stands at $68.44. The third major resistance level sits at $70.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.51.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

There are currently 319,893K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,675 M according to its annual income of -50,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 469,400 K and its income totaled -29,030 K.

