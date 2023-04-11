No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) performance over the last week is recorded -1.70%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) kicked off on Monday, up 0.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has traded in a range of $10.54-$17.83.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 96.80%. With a float of $339.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.40 million.

The firm has a total of 6355 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 1,248,839. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 116,250 shares at a rate of $10.74, taking the stock ownership to the 475,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 181,630 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,361,190. This insider now owns 602,592 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.49% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 20.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.67. The third major resistance level sits at $11.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.23.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.02 billion has total of 435,557K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,225 M in contrast with the sum of -2,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 595,000 K and last quarter income was 22,800 K.