No matter how cynical the overall market is, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.13%

On Monday, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) higher 4.64% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.84. Price fluctuations for EDR have ranged from $17.42 to $28.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 11.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 140.00% at the time writing. With a float of $60.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 355,222. In this transaction President of this company sold 15,995 shares at a rate of $22.21, taking the stock ownership to the 28,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,562 for $22.20, making the entire transaction worth $278,881. This insider now owns 23,693 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 27.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.41 million, its volume of 8.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.26 in the near term. At $24.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.12.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

There are currently 701,130K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,268 M according to its annual income of 129,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,260 M and its income totaled -206,180 K.