No matter how cynical the overall market is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) performance over the last week is recorded -2.43%

On Monday, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) higher 3.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.77. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $11.92 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 20.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.50% at the time writing. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 970 workers is very important to gauge.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

The latest stats from [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 23.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.88. The third major resistance level sits at $16.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 662.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 536,930 K according to its annual income of 158,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,970 K and its income totaled 28,680 K.