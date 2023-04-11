No matter how cynical the overall market is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) performance over the last week is recorded -12.38%

April 10, 2023, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) trading session started at the price of $2.80, that was -3.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. A 52-week range for ILPT has been $2.65 – $22.07.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 19.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -289.90%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +29.06, and the pretax margin is -75.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 10,221. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,500 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.67) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -58.44 while generating a return on equity of -24.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

The latest stats from [Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, ILPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.44.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

There are 65,566K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 185.88 million. As of now, sales total 388,150 K while income totals -226,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 106,340 K while its last quarter net income were -31,040 K.