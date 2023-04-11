Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) performance over the last week is recorded -20.88%

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) stock priced at $2.07, up 28.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. KAL’s price has ranged from $1.31 to $1478.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -362.70%. With a float of $0.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.88 million.

In an organization with 438 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kalera Public Limited Company is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 499,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,840,000 shares at a rate of $0.13, taking the stock ownership to the 5,636,875 shares.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kalera Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -239.58

Technical Analysis of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Kalera Public Limited Company’s (KAL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 236.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Kalera Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.40. Second resistance stands at $4.12. The third major resistance level sits at $4.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.64.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.69 million, the company has a total of 919K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,855 K while annual income is -370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,674 K while its latest quarter income was -1,079 K.

