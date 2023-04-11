No matter how cynical the overall market is LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) performance over the last week is recorded -5.23%

On Monday, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) trading session started with 4.48% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. A 52-week range for LXU has been $9.26 – $27.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 16.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 160.80%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 571 workers is very important to gauge.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSB Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,650,000 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

The latest stats from [LSB Industries Inc., LXU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.16. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.09.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are 76,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 776.35 million. As of now, sales total 901,710 K while income totals 230,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 233,650 K while its last quarter net income were 65,870 K.