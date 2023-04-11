No matter how cynical the overall market is NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) performance over the last week is recorded 2.41%

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) stock priced at $3.10, down -3.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. NGL’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -9.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.80%. With a float of $122.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 842 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.66, operating margin of +5.27, and the pretax margin is -2.30.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 139,315. In this transaction CFO & EVP of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $53,700. This insider now owns 2,938,615 shares in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.32 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -43.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NGL Energy Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

The latest stats from [NGL Energy Partners LP, NGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was superior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.76.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 390.05 million, the company has a total of 131,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,948 M while annual income is -184,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,139 M while its latest quarter income was 58,530 K.