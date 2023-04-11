No matter how cynical the overall market is, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) performance over the last week is recorded 8.55%

A new trading day began on Thursday, with Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) stock price down -0.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. OPAD’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $5.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.50%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.40 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 235,887. In this transaction Director of this company bought 140,359 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,378,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 359,641 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $610,347. This insider now owns 1,237,747 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Offerpad Solutions Inc., OPAD], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1257. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6487. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7743. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4487, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3743. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2487.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 130.40 million, the company has a total of 246,969K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,952 M while annual income is -148,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 677,210 K while its latest quarter income was -121,140 K.