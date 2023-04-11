No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) performance over the last week is recorded -9.72%

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) stock priced at $8.32, up 6.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.92 and dropped to $8.28 before settling in for the closing price of $8.36. VTNR’s price has ranged from $5.42 to $18.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 80.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.30%. With a float of $61.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.47, operating margin of +4.89, and the pretax margin is -0.85.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Vertex Energy Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 251,928. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.08, taking the stock ownership to the 66,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s CEO and President sold 66,667 for $10.05, making the entire transaction worth $670,003. This insider now owns 5,583,941 shares in total.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.61 while generating a return on equity of -17.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vertex Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.91 million, its volume of 3.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.13 in the near term. At $9.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.85.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 722.52 million, the company has a total of 75,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,792 M while annual income is -4,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 949,450 K while its latest quarter income was 44,880 K.