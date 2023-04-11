No matter how cynical the overall market is Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) performance over the last week is recorded 2.05%

A new trading day began on Thursday, with Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) stock price up 0.91% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $29.58. WY’s price has ranged from $26.64 to $41.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 7.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.10%. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.65 million.

In an organization with 9264 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 64,800. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 567,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $38.76, making the entire transaction worth $135,660. This insider now owns 30,746 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Weyerhaeuser Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.20. However, in the short run, Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.08. Second resistance stands at $30.31. The third major resistance level sits at $30.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.04.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.68 billion, the company has a total of 732,892K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,184 M while annual income is 1,880 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,823 M while its latest quarter income was 11,000 K.