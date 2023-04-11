No matter how cynical the overall market is Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) performance over the last week is recorded -28.90%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5251, plunging -10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5265 and dropped to $0.449 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, UP’s price has moved between $0.47 and $3.41.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -143.50%. With a float of $223.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $249.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3005 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.68, operating margin of -22.33, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 283,897. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 273,504 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,777,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 152,327 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $171,414. This insider now owns 14,851,599 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -35.14 while generating a return on equity of -113.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9832, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4677. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5013 in the near term. At $0.5526, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5788. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4238, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3976. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3463.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 111.67 million based on 247,503K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,580 M and income totals -507,160 K. The company made 408,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -238,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.