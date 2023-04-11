Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) performance over the last week is recorded 20.76%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $5.75, up 5.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.1599 and dropped to $5.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.73. Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has traded in a range of $2.70-$20.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.80%. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.41, operating margin of -145.27, and the pretax margin is -146.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 12.34%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 5,884. In this transaction SVP & CMO of this company bought 1,195 shares at a rate of $4.92, taking the stock ownership to the 4,266 shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -146.43 while generating a return on equity of -66.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (YMAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (YMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 94.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.27 in the near term. At $6.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 273.88 million has total of 43,678K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 65,270 K in contrast with the sum of -95,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,450 K and last quarter income was 1,160 K.

