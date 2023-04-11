Now that American Water Works Company Inc.’s volume has hit 0.93 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) stock price up 0.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $151.88. AWK’s price has ranged from $122.77 to $173.87 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 2.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.10%. With a float of $180.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 105,405. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 693 shares at a rate of $152.10, taking the stock ownership to the 11,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for $145.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,740. This insider now owns 12,054 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Water Works Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

The latest stats from [American Water Works Company Inc., AWK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 64.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $153.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $154.24. The third major resistance level sits at $156.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $146.09.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.24 billion, the company has a total of 194,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,792 M while annual income is 820,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 931,000 K while its latest quarter income was 147,000 K.