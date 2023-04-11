Now that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s volume has hit 8.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) higher 24.70% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Price fluctuations for EOSE have ranged from $0.95 to $3.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.00% at the time writing. With a float of $68.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 333 employees.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 99,166. In this transaction Director of this company bought 79,850 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 160,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 65,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $74,744. This insider now owns 403,727 shares in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) saw its 5-day average volume 3.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s (EOSE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.35 in the near term. At $3.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Key Stats

There are currently 84,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 285.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,920 K according to its annual income of -229,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,670 K and its income totaled -56,610 K.