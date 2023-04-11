Search
Sana Meer
Now that Geron Corporation’s volume has hit 3.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) stock priced at $2.03, down -1.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. GERN’s price has ranged from $1.18 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.10%. With a float of $380.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.16 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.64, operating margin of -23246.64, and the pretax margin is -23808.89.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Geron Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,340,004. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 446,668 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 446,666 for $3.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,353,398. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -23808.89 while generating a return on equity of -137.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -16.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Geron Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1670.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corporation (GERN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Geron Corporation’s (GERN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. However, in the short run, Geron Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.07. Second resistance stands at $2.12. The third major resistance level sits at $2.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.00 billion, the company has a total of 508,723K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 600 K while annual income is -141,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100 K while its latest quarter income was -42,640 K.

