Now that Hempacco Co. Inc.’s volume has hit 0.73 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 10, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) opened at $0.69, higher 7.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7901 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Price fluctuations for HPCO have ranged from $0.55 to $41.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.40% at the time writing. With a float of $7.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.69 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of -139.76, and the pretax margin is -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hempacco Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (HPCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 346.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7934. Second resistance stands at $0.8468. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9035. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6266. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5732.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Key Stats

There are currently 28,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,190 K according to its annual income of -1,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 592 K and its income totaled -1,049 K.