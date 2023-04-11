Search
Shaun Noe
Now that Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s volume has hit 0.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $11.03, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.07 and dropped to $10.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has traded in a range of $7.77-$15.13.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -158.10%. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.85 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.91, operating margin of -1798.73, and the pretax margin is -2362.89.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -2362.89 while generating a return on equity of -42.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

The latest stats from [Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was inferior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.36. The third major resistance level sits at $11.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.15.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 425.57 million has total of 39,082K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 144,630 K in contrast with the sum of -258,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,900 K and last quarter income was 34,930 K.

Newsletter

 

